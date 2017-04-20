Wenger Dismisses New Contract Talk, Relishes FA Cup Semi Vs City

Arsene Wenger has insisted that his side are focused on winning Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley rather than his own stay at the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Wenger also revealed during his pre-match conference on Thursday that playing three defender on Sunday will be an option for him having defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 adopting the same formation.

“So of course we are all fully focused on that. My future is Sunday. My commitment is total and I am only focused on Arsenal,” Wenger said.

“It’s a special experience at Wembley. You are focused and highly motivated.

“We are not at the maximum at our confidence. This is a good opportunity to show how much we are ready to fight and go to final. This is our only chance of a trophy.

“I haven’t told my players anything (regarding a new contract) – my commitment is total and I’m only focused on Arsenal.

“My memories are of the old Wembley, I played in 1998 against Newcastle in the final.

“For me when I was a kid I watched the games at Wembley on television, so that was the first time for me to reach Wembley and to play in the final was special for me.

“Now we have been a bit more used to it, the new Wembley is more like the new stadiums you meet everywhere but it is still massive and for me what is great at Wembley is that you see your fans coming in and it is a unique experience for them and their children in life that they never forget. You want them to be pleased when they come out and go home.

“Of course we are ambitious because we have done it before and we know we can do it. In the previous semi finals, we were super favourites but in this game it is between two teams who are very close to each other in the Premier League so it is much more level on chances at the start.

“We know we absolutely have to be at our best to qualify.”

Wenger will be without Shkodran Mustafi, David Ospina, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Lucas Perez for the trip to Wembley while Danny Welbeck is a doubt.

