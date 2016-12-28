Wenger Explains ‘No Loan Deal’ Tag On Iwobi, Other Arsenal Youngsters

By James Agberebi:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has explained the reasons his Nigerian forward, Alex Iwobi, and some other young players of the club have not been sent out on loan, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Several Arsenal youth players like Joel Campbell, Chuba Akpom, Serge Gnabry, Darmaian Martinez, to mention a few, were all sent out on loan to further develop their skill.

But Wenger in an interview with Arsenal official website explains that the development and maturity of players (like Iwobi) are major factors for promoting them to the first team.

“Everybody’s career is different – the maturing phase is different for everyone. Some stand still and then suddenly have an acceleration in the speed of their maturity which allows them to get straight into the first team. Some take advantage of situations where players are injured,” Wenger explains in the interview.

“You give them a chance and they don’t need to go through the loan step because they have been given an acceleration to the first team. Some are not completely ready, so they need to go to another club where they can acquire that maturity.

“Everybody is different but, for 90 per cent of the players, the loan phase is an important one. It is a problem everywhere today because the gap between the youth team and the Premier League has become bigger than before.”

