Wenger: Patience Against Tenacious West Brom Won It For Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has praised his players' game management ability in their hard fought 1-0 home win against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Gunners were frustrated for a long spell in the game with the Baggies goalkeeper, Ben Forster putting in a fine performance.

They however scored the winning goal four minutes from time through Oliver Giroud who nodded home Mesut Ozil's delightful cross.

Wenger said: "In the end we had to be patient against a well organised West Brom side. They were tenacious, well- organised and we needed to keep patient and not make a defensive mistake. When you don't score early, you can't rush," Wenger stated during his post match chat.

"We had a high level of possession, plenty of shots at goal and we needed something special in the end. It was a special cross and a special header.

"We knew we had to win today after two disappointing defeats.''

Wenger's men moved to second position with the win, seven points behind leaders Chelsea but could drop to third should Manchester City beat Hull City in the day's last fixture.

