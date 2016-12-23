Wenger Reveals Welbeck, Ramsey, Oxlade Injury Boost

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that three of his regular stars are in good shape once again ahead of Monday's English Premier League fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

Danny Welbeck who has been out of action since May will return to full training today (Friday) ahead of the festive programme, with Aaron Ramsey also fit to return after spending three weeks on the sideline.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who sustained an injury in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Manchester City will be out for days rather than weeks.

The Gunners will play four matches in just 13 days from Boxing Day.

"Danny joins in for the first time today," Wenger said on Friday during his pre- match conference ahead of the game against West Brom.

"He will return to training today which is very good news.

"Welbeck will need some time. Today is the first time he joins in with the team training so I'm very cautious because you can have setbacks after being out for so long.

"Aaron is in full training. He's efficient offensively and is a very complete box-to-box player."

The Frenchman also gave an insight on the situation with Oxlade-Chamberlain who was forced off the field just 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat against City.

Wenger added: "It's not very bad. It's a question of days rather than weeks."

