Wenger Rules Out Arsenal January Signing

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger says he is happy with the quality of his side and has no plan of bringing in new players during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners put up a fine display in Sunday's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace despite the absence of two key stars; Theo Walcott and Meisut Ozil.

Olivier Giroud scored a stunning goal in the clash, and Nigerian winger, Alex Iwobi getting the other goal.

It was the Gunners second consecutive win in a week which saw them moved to third position and nine points adrift leaders Chelsea.

"Nothing planned at the moment," the Frenchman stated during his post-match chat.

"You look at the players we missed today – no Santi (Carzola), Mesut (Ozil), we hope to get them back.

"(Danny) Welbeck is coming back. We have a big squad."

Arsenal are still locked in negotiations with star duo; Alexis Sanchez and Ozil who both have less than 18 months left

to run on their contracts.

