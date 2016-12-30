Wenger Rules Out Walcott, Welcomes Mustafi, Praises Conte

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out Theo Walcott and Kieran Gibbs from Sunday’s English Premier League fixture against Cystal Palace at the Emirates.

The Frenchman however announced that German defender Shkodran Mustafi is available for selection once again after spending few weeks on the sideline.

Mustafi is in line to face Palace after recovering from the hamstring strain he picked up on December 10 during the Gunners’ 3-1 home win against Stoke City.

“I don’t think Kieran Gibbs will be available, apart from that, Mustafi is fit and we have one or two uncertainties,” Wenger stated during his pre-match media conference on Friday.

“Gibbs has a knee problem and Walcott has a calf problem, short term, I don’t think he will be available this week.”

The Frenchman has seen title rivals Chelsea move closer to breaking his club’s winning record of 13 games set during the 2001/2002 season and said he has no problem with the Blues surpassing the run.

“If they do it fantastic because nobody expected that at the start,” Wenger added.

“Since they change their system they have confidence and that plays a big part.

“If they beat it we will have to say well done.

“They have addressed their problems well. You have to praise Conte.”

