West Brom Set To Snatch Ighalo From Watford

By James Agberebi:

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, according to Sky Sports.

Ighalo has not had the best of seasons in the current campaign.

The former Granada forward has only managed just one goal in 17 appearances for Watford and has lost his place in the Watford starting line-up.

Ighalo scored 15 goals in 37 appearances last season, when he was the first name on the team sheet.

Chinese clubs have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old Nigerian but Sky Sports claim West Brom have joined the pursuit for the striker.

"WBA in talks with @WatfordFC to sign striker Odion Ighalo," Sky Sports said on their Twitter handle on Thursday.

