Wikki Tourists Name Nikyu As New Coach

By Johnny Edward:

Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi have appointed Bala Nikyu as their new coach following the exit of technical adviser Mohammad Usman Babaganaru, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nkiyu becomes the second manager appointed during the Nigerian Professional Football League mid-season break after Sunshine Stars unveiled Austin Eguavoen as their new coach also on Tuesday.

The former Flamingoes coach signed a short-term deal at the Bauchi club till the end of the season it was also gathered.

According to a top source who pleaded anonymity, Nkiyu will be in the stands to watch Wikki Tourist take on Enugu Rangers in a rescheduled game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

“Nkiyu will fully take charge of the team in the next game (not against Rangers) but he will be in the stands to watch the game,” the source told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He (Nkiyu) came second behind Babaganaru when Abdul Makaiba left the job last summer so he was considered ahead of any applicant for the job.”

Nkiyu is expected to take charge of the team when they host Abia Warriors at the start of the second half of the Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Wikki Tourists are currently 16th in the NPFL log with 21 points from 18 games.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Bauchi Elephant Isa Matori has tasked the players of the club to go all out in search of the elusive away points against Enugu Rangers on Wednesday.

The Bauchi side are the only top flight outfit yet to secure an away point in the league this season.

