Wolves Boss, Lambert: Losing Ikeme To Injury Is a Blow To Us

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Paul Lambert, says Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme's continued absence from his team has been a big disappointment for them.

Ikeme is yet to recover from his injury which he sustained while on international duty for Nigeria in an international friendly against Senegal in London in late March.

Since sustaining the injury, Ikeme has missed Wolves three league games against Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City and is definitely out of Friday night's home clash against Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

Commenting on Ikeme's injury, Lambert said: “Carl will struggle again," Lambert told the Birmingham Mail.

“It’s not moving as much as we thought it would be. It’s slow at the minute.

“But I’m more than happy with Andy Lonergan, I think he’s done really well for us, he made a great save on Saturday (against Bristol City).

“Losing Carl is a blow because he’s been excellent for us, but if we can’t speed it up then we can’t speed it up.”

Wolves are currently 15th in the league table on 51 points and are 11 points away from the relegation zone.

