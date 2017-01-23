Wolves Coach Lambert Backs “Brilliant” Ikeme Despite Red Card

By James Agberebi:

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has expressed his support for Super Eagles goalkeeper following his sending off in his team's 3-1 away loss to Norwich City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Ikeme was adjudged to have brought down Wes Hoolahan 15 minutes from time with the score at 1-1, and was sent off for reacting aggressively towards Hoolahan.

Robbie Brady slammed home the penalty and Jonny Howson added a third goal in added time for Norwich.

On Sunday, Ikeme took to his Twitter handle to apologise for the sending off.

Lambert however refused to condemn the Nigeria goalkeeper.

“I’ve not had time to have a look back at it and I will do after," Lambert told Wolves' official website.

“I haven’t asked Carl yet what he thought and I will wait until the emotion has died down.

“But he is a big character and a big player – he has been brilliant for us in the last few games.

“These things happen and I’m not going to sit here criticising the guy because he has been absolutely outstanding.”

