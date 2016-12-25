Yobo’s Wife: Jesus Here For Our Coming New Baby

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles skipper Joseph Yobo and his wife Adaeze are expecting their third child and they are celebrating it with the spirt of Christmas, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The couple are already blessed with two sons; Joey and Jayden.

And according to Adaeze, they are expecting their little 'bambino' soon who is on the way, and will arrive to also enjoy the Lord Jesus' divine promises to mankind.

"Jesus didn't come simply to fulfil prophesy or for the sake of His own wellbeing and happiness," Yobo's wife, Adaeze wrote via her Instagram wall.

"Jesus came on behalf, to bridge the gap between mankind and the Father and our little bambino on the way."

