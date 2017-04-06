Yusuf Backs NPFL Players As Rohr Watches MFM Vs El-Kanemi

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has said that head coach Gernot Rhor will be in Lagos on Sunday to watch Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) FC play against El-Kanemi Warriors, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles boss made a promise in London during the recent international break to watch some Nigeria Professional Football League matches as the call for home-based players to be in the Eagles team.

"The technical adviser, Gernot Rhor, will be in Lagos next Sunday to watch MFM play El-Kanemi," Yusuf told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"This is one of the games he intends to watch in the NPFL.

"During the international break, he promised to watch some NPFL matches and he will keep to his promises. Myself, I've watched a lot and will come to Lagos to see MFM play in one of their matches but not the one against El-Kanemi. I just left Lagos today (Thursday)."

MFM are third in the NPFL table with 30 points from 17 matches while El-Kanemi are second on the log also on 30 points after 17 matches but with superior goals difference of +6 as against MFM's +3. Plateau United remain on the summit with 31 points after 16 matches.

Yusuf also assured the national team home-based players that they stand a chance of making Nigeria's 2018 World Cup team if the team qualifies for the tournament next summer.

"The Super Eagles is not just about the foreign-based players," he added. "The home-based players are also in the equation.

"For example, we want to qualify for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and some of the exceptional players can be part of the World Cup squad in Russia. Then we must have seen their qualities against other African teams.

"But first we have to qualify for the tournament. We will play the winner between Togo and Benin Republic one week before the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in August. I believe in the quality of players in the NPFL."

Yusuf further explained why the home-based players will possibly not face Africa champions Cameroon in August.

"We shall be having separate camps for both the Team A and Team B Eagles sides for the CHAN and World Cup qualifiers which are one week apart," he said.

"You don't spend long time with the foreign-based players like you would with the guys at home so these are the things. However one or two of the home lads may find themselves in the team for Cameroon."