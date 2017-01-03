Zaza Arrival May Scuttle Mikel’s Valencia Move

By Johnny Edward:

Financial Fair Play restrictions may hinder Mikel Obi’s move to Valencia, it has been reported.

According to reports in Spain, Mikel has agreed a deal in principle to join Valencia, but the Nigeria captain’s LaLiga move hinges on the impending arrival of West Ham striker Simone Zaza.

The Spanish side cannot afford to sign both Mikel and their top target Simone Zaza this month, Superdeporte claims.

The Nigerian captain who boasts 78 international appearances with the Super Eagles, has been overlooked by new Blues boss Antonio Conte as Premier League-leading Chelsea have won 13 straight league matches.

Mikel’s exit will end a ten-year spell at Chelsea. He last featured for the Blues on their pre-season tour in Austria.

