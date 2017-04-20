Zesco Striker Eyes Confed Cup Triumph After Victory Over “Very Big” Rangers

By James Agberebi:

Despite helping Zambia's Zesco United eliminate Enugu Rangers, John Chingandu insists the Nigerian champions remain a big club in Africa.

Chingandu scored a brace in Zesco’s 3-0 CAF Confederation Cup second leg win over Rangers last Saturday to go through into the group stage 5-2 on aggregate.

“It is not easy to score a brace,” Chingandu told cafonline.

“It was not an easy game. Enugu Rangers is a very big team, but we managed to win. This game has now passed and we must now focus on the mini-league and must work in the same spirit”.

Looking forward to the Confederation Cup group stage, the 23-year-old stated that Zesco can emerge champions.

“If we believe one another we can win the (CAF Confederation Cup) title."

