​Madjer Targets Algerian Victory In Dead Rubber Clash With Nigeria

Algeria coach, Rabah Madjer is targeting a win in the inconsequential matchday-6 game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B against Nigeria at the Mohammed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on November 10, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Algeria are at the bottom of Group B on one point, while Nigeria have clinched the sole World Cup ticket with an unassailable 13 points. Zambia and Cameroon are in the second and third positions on seven and six points respectively.

Madjer believes a win for his side will revive the confidence of his new team ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Algeria and Benin Republic are joint leaders in Group D of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, while Gambia and Togo, without a point after the first round of matches, occupy third and fourth spots respectively.

The Algerian legend who is in his third stint in charge of the Desert Foxes told Lagazette du Fennec: “If we start with a win over Nigeria, it will help the confidence qualifying for CAN 2019. I am very proud to have been chosen and to feel this confidence around me,” Madjer said.‎

“Yes, I am attacked by journalists, by people on social networks. But I can assure you that I feel a lot of confidence from a majority of the public. I see it when I go out on the street.

“But we know that I will be judged on the results. And so this match against Nigeria is very important.”

