10-Man Real Madrid Drop LaLiga Points Again

Champions Real Madrid dropped two points in their early Saturday LaLiga kick-off against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu in a 1-1 draw to hand rivals Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Leganes and Atletico Madrid a chance to move ahead in the table, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ivi Lopez scored Levante’s goal in the 12th minute when he finished from close range, poking the ball beyond the reach of Madrid keeper Iker Cassila who rushed off his line.

Madrid equalised through Lucas Vazquez who reacted brilliantly to a rebound after Sergio Ramos’ header was initially saved. The goal was the 71st consecutive goal by Zinedine Zidane’s team.

Gareth Bale was close to putting his name on the score sheet but his header from a good position after great exchange of passes between him, Marcos Asensio, Carvajal and Vazquez went off target.

Marcelo was sent off with barely two minutes left on the clock when he clattered into Levante’s Lerma.

It is the second straight game this season the LaLiga champions Madrid will be dropping points following the 2-2 draw against Valencia before the international break.

Both sides remain temporarily in fourth and fifth place with five points but Madrid have +5 goal difference with Levante with a +1 goal difference.