14 Super Eagles To Arrive In Uyo Today

No fewer than 14 players are expected in the Super Eagles camp at Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo later today (Monday), October 2 ahead of Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Captain John Mikel Obi will lead the likes of Odion Ighalo, Leon Balogun, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Ogenyi Onazi, Shehu Abdulahi, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Other players expected on Monday are Victor Moses, William Troost Ekong, and Elderson Echiejile.

According to the schedule released by the Nigeria Football Federation, through their official Twitter handle, the Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday, and the fans and media will be allowed to watch the session.

The Super Eagles training sessions on Thursday and Friday, will be a closed sessions.

Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia by any goal margin on October 7.

