2017 Aiteo Cup Final: Shofoluwe Tips Akwa To Beat Tornadoes, Thumbs Up Agege Stadium ‎Venue

By James Agberebi: Former Nigeria international Yisa Shofoluwe has tipped Akwa United to overcome Niger Tornadoes in the final of the 2017 Aiteo Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Both Akwa and Tornadoes will be gunning for their second Cup title in their history when they clash in the 2017 final at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Sunday, October 15.

Tornadoes won their first title in 2000, while Akwa were champions in 2015.

Speaking ahead of the final, Shofoluwe who won the competition in 1985 and 1987 with Abiola Babes, stated that the quality of players in Akwa might give them the edge.

“With what I have seen of Akwa United, I think they can emerge champions,” Shofoluwe told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They have a good and experience team. That does not mean it will be easy because the FA Cup as we have known it for years is about surprises.

“But like I said, with the calibre of players Akwa have, I think they can win the cup,” he said.

The 1984 and 1988 Africa Cup of Nations silver medal winning defender with the Super Eagles, hailed the choice of Agege Stadium as venue for this year’s final.

“The choice of Agege Stadium is not a bad idea because there are lots of people there. And we all saw that whenever MFM played the stadium was always full.

“I believe this is the reason they decided to choose the stadium for the final. And I believe the people of Agege will come out to watch.”

And on reason the glamour of the competition has reduced, Shofoluwe said.”The reason why the FA Cup attracted a lot of interest back then was because of the quality players that were in the league.

“These were players that were well known by fans from different parts of the country. But the same thing can not be said today.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.