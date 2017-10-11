2017 FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup: Ahmedu Targets Final Round Place With First Bank

First Bank women basketball team coach, Peter Ahmedu, has set a final round target for his team at the 2017 FIBA Africa Women Champions Cup Zone 3 qualifiers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women 2017 Zone 3 qualifiers will hold from October 19-29 at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.

Teams from the eight countries that make up FIBA Africa Zone 3 battle for the slots on offer for the final round in Angola.

“We will respect every team during the qualifiers, but our goal is to be among those who will be at the final round. We have doubled our preparation because every team’s dream is to feature at the continent’s biggest women club championship,” Ahmedu told FIBA basketball.

Ahmedu also revealed that he will make fresh additions to his squad for the championship.

“We would like to strengthen our team but the final decision lies with the club management.”

Ahmedu led the Nigerian Champions to a Third-Place finish at the 2016 FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women in Maputo, Mozambique.

