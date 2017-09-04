2017 WAFU Cup: Home Eagles Vs Sierra Leone 1st Round Clash Moved To New Venue

By James Agberebi:

The home-based Super Eagles First Round match of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup against Sierra Leone on September 9 has been moved to Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina Ghana because the original venue, Essipong Stadium in Takoradi, also in Ghana, does not meet the tournament’s required standard, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations will hold in Ghana from Saturday, September 9 to Sunday September 24, 2017 .This was announced by the Local Organizing Committee of this year’s tournament.

According to the organisers, the reason for the change of venue was due to the poor state of the Essipong Stadium in Takoradi.

“Elmina has been confirmed as the tournament venue for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, replacing Takoradi,” the organisers said in a statement on the tournament’s official Twitter handle on Monday. “The LOC replaced Takoradi because of structural defects at the stadium and the danger it could pose to fans during the tournament. “Cape Coast which is closer to Elmina (10mins drive) is the other venue for the 2017 WAFU Cup.” Sixteen teams divided into zone A and B will feature in the First Round with eight teams expected to go into the group stage (A and B). The two groups will comprise four teams, with the first two teams advancing into the semi-finals. The winner of the tournament will get $100,000. The runner-up will be rewarded with $50,000 while $25,000 will go to the team that finishes third.