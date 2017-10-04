2017 Women’s Aiteo Cup: Rivers Angels Thrash Bayelsa Queens To Reach Final

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt have qualified for the final of the 2017 Women’s Aiteo Cup after thrashing Bayelsa Queens 4-0 in their Wednesday’s semi-finals second leg at the Yakubu‎ Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Port Harcourt side sealed a 6-2 aggregate win having earlier bagged 2-1 away win against Bayelsa Queens in the first leg.

Rafiat Sule missed an opportunity to shoot Rivers Angels into the lead In the 28th minute of the game ‎when she failed to beat Bayelsa Queens’ goalkeeper Macleans Okogba in a one on one situation.

The home side however took the lead in the 50th minute when Amarachi Orjima won a penalty kick and Gladys Akpa converted it.

In the 56th minutes of the game, Ugo Njoku’s lofted crossed found Amarachi Orjima who headed the ball into the net to double their lead.

Rivers Angels won another penalty kick in the 73rd minute when Alice Ogbebe was brought down in the visitor’s box and Evelyn Nwabuoku scored to extended the lead to 3-0.

Orjima completed her brace in the 86th minute, nodding home Evelyn Nwabuoku’s cross.

Rivers Angels will play the winner between Ibom Angels and Abia Angels in the 2017 Women’s Aiteo Cup final.

