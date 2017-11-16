2018 FIFA World Cup: See All The 32 Qualified Teams

The field is set for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Peru claimed the 32nd and final spot.
Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.
Here are the 32 teams set to line up at the 2018 World Cup:
UEFA
1. Russia (Host)
2. Belgium
3. Germany (Defending Champions)
4. England
5. Spain
6. Poland
7. Iceland
8. Serbia
9. Portugal
10. France
11. Switzerland
12. Croatia
13. Sweden
14. Denmark
CONMEBOL
15. Brazil
16. Uruguay
17. Argentina
18. Colombia
19. Peru
AFC
20. Iran
21. Japan
22. South Korea
23. Saudi Arabia
24. Australia
CONCACAF
25. Mexico
26. Costa Rica
27. Panama
CAF
28. Nigeria
29. Egypt
30. Senegal
31. Morocco
32. Tunisia
