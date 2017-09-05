2018 W/Cup Qualifier: Ghana Thrash Congo, Secure First Group E Win

By James Agberebi:

Ghana gave their chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup a big boost following a comprehensive 5-1 away win against Group E opponents Congo in their second leg fixture in Brazaville on Tuesday.

Congo forced Ghana to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Kumasi on Saturday.

The win was Ghana’s first after drawing two and losing one in their first three games in the group.

A hat-trick from Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Thomas Partey and a brace from Richmond Boakye, secured the impressive win for Ghana.

Congo’s only goal was scored by Lloyd Ayet.

The win took Ghana to third on five points in the group, while Congo remain bottom in the group on just one point.

The group other teams Uganda and Egypt will square off in Alexandria, Egypt, today (Tuesday).

Uganda top the group on seven points, while Egypt are second on six points.