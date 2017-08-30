350 Cameroon Supporters To Storm Uyo In Two Chartered Planes

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Supporters of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have concluded plans to mobilise about 350 of their members to hit Uyo, venue of Friday’s all-important World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, according to reports in the Cameroonian media.

According to a report in Cameroon-info.net, the supporters intend coming enmasse to Nigeria on Friday to ensure victory for their team which will be involved in a crucial match against the Super Eagles.

Quoting Cameroon Tribune sources, the online portal claims the Federation of Indomitable Lions supporters planned a “mobilization trip”, in the words of its president, Éric Sielinou in order to counter the effectiveness of the home support that the Super Eagles will get from their fans.

Two charters have reportedly being scheduled from Douala on the day of the match to fly the 140 people already registered to travel by air while nearly 200 of those travelling by road have fixed departure for Thursday at midnight.

Cameroon and Nigeria clash in a double confrontation this Friday weekend. The first match will be played in Uyo and the second in Yaoundé on Monday.

Drwn in Group B, Cameroon has two points and is four points away from Nigeria, the first in the group with 6 points.

In Yaoundé, the Indomitable Lions continued their preparation on Wednesday with two training sessions. Hugo Broos and his team have a must-win game on their hands and must get at least a draw in Nigeria and then beat the Super Eagles next Monday at home to stand a chance of qualification for the next World Cup.