3SC Apologise To Fans After AITEO Cup Disgrace Vs Akwa United

Shooting Stars Sport Club of Ibadan (3SC) have apologized to their fans for their embarrassing 5-1 defeat away to Akwa United in the Aiteo Cup round of 16 clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Amaechi Orji scored a hat-trick as they blew away the Ibadan side, 3SC, who could also be relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

3SC, whose fate in the Nigeria Professional Football League still hangs in the balance, admitted in a tweet posted on their official Twitter handle that their performance in the encounter was woeful.

“We still must pacify our fans on our woeful outing yesterday against @AkwaUnited_fc. Please, bear with us. #Remorseful,” 3SC tweeted on Thursday.