Relegated Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan have sacked Fatai Amoo of as Technical Adviser of the club.

The Ibadan-based club made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Monday.

“Our management has relieved Coach Fatai Amoo of his job as Technical Adviser,” the club wrote on their handle.

Amoo returned to 3SC in November 2016, replacing current Enyimba coach Gbenga Ogunbote.

Unfortunately, he could not prevent 3SC from being relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season.

He was assistant coach to Samson Siasia in the U-23 Eagles squad that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

