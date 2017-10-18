By James Agberebi: Shooting Stars of Ibadan forward Ajani Ibrahim has expressed confidence that he can make the home-based Super Eagles squad for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The home-based Super Eagles qualified for next year’s CHAN after eliminating Benin Republic 2-1 on aggregate in the final play-off round.

Despite not being part of the team during the qualifiers, Ajani believes there is enough time for him to make the squad to Morocco.

“I believe I can still make the home-based squad for CHAN,” Ajani told Completesportsnigeria. com.

“For me it is not too late because in life I believe there is nothing God cannot do.”

Ajani went on to reveal that he has been getting offers after being part of the Shooting Stars side that got relegated from the NPFL last season.

He said: “For now I am with Shooting Stars but offers have been coming from Nigerian clubs and also abroad. But the offers from Nigeria are more.

“But I am not rushing to join any club because I want to make sure I get the right offer before I make any move.”

