45,000 Yaounde Fans To Watch Nigeria Vs Cameroon Uyo Clash At Stade Omnisport

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The gates of the main stadium here in Yaounde, Stade Omnisport Ahmadu Ahidjo, will be thrown open on Friday for the World Cup qualifier between the Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 45,000-capacity stadium is in pristine condition and two big screens on opposite ends of the main bowl of the stadium will be turned on for the fans to watch their team play their biggest rivals.

Completesportsnigeria.com saw the two huge monitors to show the match being test run on Thursday evening, with ‘Cameroun vs Nigeria’ emblazoned across the screens.

A full house is expected at the stadium as Friday is Eid el Kabir, the Muslim festival, and therefore a public holiday.

Several Yaounde residents Completesportsnigeria.com has spoken with here have said they will turn up to watch the match at the stadium to enjoy the atmosphere.

Also, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed that the match will be shown at almost all the bars in the city of hundreds of bars.

The match kicks off at 5pm here, also 5pm Nigerian time.