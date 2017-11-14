5 Argentina Players To Watch Out For Vs Super Eagles

1. ANGEL DI MARIA (Forward, PSG)

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is no stranger to the Nigerian team as he has been involved in previous encounters between both countries.

Among the games that readily comes to mind was Di Maria’s delightful chip over U-23 Eagles keeper Ambrose Vanzekin in the final of the 2008 Beijing Olympic football event.

But at senior level, Di Maria’s first encounter against the Super Eagles was in the group stage of the South Africa 2010 World Cup which Argentina won 1-0.

In a friendly game against the Super Eagles in Bangladesh in 2011 which Argentina won 3-1, Di Maria scored the second goal for his team.

His last encounter against the Super Eagles was in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil which Argentina triumphed 3-2.

2. SERGIO AGUERO (Forward, ‎Man City)

Both at senior and junior level, Manchester City record goal scorer, Sergio Aguero has been involved in clashes against Nigeria.

The diminutive striker was in the Argentine squad that defeated Nigeria in the final at both the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

His two appearances against the Super Eagles was in the 3-1 win in a friendly in 2011 coming on in the seond half and also, starting for Argentina in the 3-2 win in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

3. JAVIER MASCHERANO (Defender, ‎Barcelona)

The Barcelona defender is another player who has featured in some past meetings between the Super Eagles and Argentina.

In fact, Mascherano featured in Argentina’s last three clashes against the Super Eagles.

He was in the Argentine team that faced the Super Eagles at the 2010 World Cup, 2011 international friendly and also the 2014 World Cup.

Also, he was in the Argentine team that pipped the U-23 Eagles 1-0 in the final of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

4. SERGIO ROMERO (Goalkeeper, Man United)

The Manchester United second choice goalkeeper also has experience when it comes to games between Argentina and Nigeria.

His first taste of action against the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winner was at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

In the 2011 international friendly game in Bangladesh, Romero was in goal as Argentina defeated the Super Eagles.

And at the last World Cup in 2014, Romero was in goal for the Albicelest who emerged victors.

5. PAULO DYBALA (Forward, ‎Juventus)

The Juventus 23-year old forward could make his first appearance against the Super Eagles in today’s friendly game in Krasnodar.

Dybala has been in fine form for Juventus so far this season, scoring 11 goals in 12 league games.

He is also second in the Serie A top scorers chart, just three goals behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

