And after 90 minutes of drab football, the game went into penalties which didn’t fare any better as players from both sides displayed poor spot-kick techniques.

Akwa United eventually emerged 3-2 victors in the shootout to claim the maiden Aiteo Cup trophy, cum second FA Cup title.

2. Impressive Turnout

Compared to previous finals, an outstanding positive side of the 2017 Aiteo Cup final was the massive turnout of Lagos fans at the Agege Stadium which made the atmosphere electrifying.

Unlike previous recent NFF FA Cup finals where empty seats were obvious, it was not the case on Sunday following the impressive turnout by fans who took up virtually every available space at Agege Stadium.

Though, just 4,000 seating capacity, the high number of fans who thronged the Agege Stadium will encourage organisers of the Aiteo Cup to patronize again it for next year’s final.

3. Well Organised Cup Final

Another interesting aspect of the 2017 Aiteo Cup final which made it stood out was the general organisation of the big occasion.

Despite the two teams making it a drab match, thumbs up should go to the organisers for putting up a befitting final.

Right from the entrance of the stadium, there was orderliness thanks to the heavy presence of well equiped security personnel.

Even after the game, there was no urgly scene of fans invading the pitch during the medal and trophy presentation.