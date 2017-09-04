500 Yaounde-Based Nigerian Fans Hit Stade Omnisport For Super Eagles

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

No fewer than 500 Nigerian fans based here in Yaounde are already at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo to cheer on the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The first set of fans arrived at the stadium in a 70-seater luxury bus and told Completesportsnigeria.com that more buses would soon arrive.

One of the co-ordinators of the Nigerian supporters, who were mostly speaking Igbo to indicate they ate from the South East, told Completesportsnigeria.com that they bought over 500 tickets and every ticket will be used.

The first bus arrived at around 3.30pm, with the fans waving Nigerian flags from the window and singing very loudly in Igbo. The rest of the buses have been driving in as this report is being written.

Many of the fans shouted different predictions ranging from 2-0 to 5-0. Unsurprisingly, they all predicted a Nigerian win.

The Super Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions 4-0 in Uyo on Friday night.

Kick-off tonight is at 6pm.