56th Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship Hots Up

The 56th Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship got underway on Friday at the Ikoyi Golf Club.

The competition which has served as a platform for amateur golfers from all nooks and crannies of Nigeria and beyond to showcase their talents, was preceded by a press conference at the Ikoyi Golf Club on Friday.

The tourney has over 260 elite golfers across the federation from Ikeja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Aba, Benin, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar and Ekiti participating. The three day golf tournament will also host the “Professional Coaching Clinic” to nurture the skills of young and upcoming talents, and “Beat the Pro Skills competition”

For over 55 years, FirstBank’s ownership of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has enhanced the First Bank brand, giving the Bank TOMA and differentiation over the years, as the major driver of the oldest bank-owned golf amateur championship in Nigeria.

The last edition of the tournament played at the Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, hosted over 252 golfers from all parts of Nigeria participating in the coaching clinics and the main event. This year’s tournament is also expected to attract the best golfers from the amateur scene.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited & Subsidiaries, Adesola Adeduntan, FirstBank’s resolve to keep faith with the annual golf sponsorship is in line with the bank’s desire to strengthen sporting activities in Nigeria and more importantly create a platform to have participants benefit from the career and fitness advantages inherent in the sport.

The 36 holes event played over two days, will be rounded off with a grand finale and awards dinner on Sunday, November 19, 2017.