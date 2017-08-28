Dembele Seals £135.5m Barca Deal, Becomes World Second Most Expensive Footballer

Ousmane Dembele on Monday finalised his move to Barcelona on a five-year contract from Borussia Dortmund worth about £135.5m.

The forward signed for an initial €105million in a deal that will make him the second most expensive player in history in addition to add-ons.

Dembele arrived in Barcelona on Sunday and completed a medical earlier on Monday before arriving at Camp Nou for the signing ceremony.

According to a video posted by Barcelona on their website Monday afternoon Dembele took the field for his official presentation before an estimated crowd of 12,000 fans, who he addressed in a short interview and took pictures with.

“I’m excited to be playing at this club with the best players in the world and to be in front of all these people today,” he said Barcelona’s website.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Barca since I was very young. I watched all the matches. It is the best club in the world with the best players in the world and I hope to bring lots of trophies and titles to Barcelona.

“I’m very happy to be here and hoping to integrate quickly with my team-mates.”

The former Rennes star will take the number 11 shirt at Camp Nou, which was vacated by Neymar when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222m earlier this month.

“The transfer of French national player Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona is complete,” read a statement issued by Dortmund during Dembele’s presentation.

“All necessary documents have been signed, and the player has successfully completed the medical check at the receiving club.

“Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona had already agreed on the transfer terms on Friday last week.”

Meanwhile the dedicated twitter handle of the German Bundesliga paid tribute to Dembele with a video of his time at Dortmund.It was captioned: The King of Dribble