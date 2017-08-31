Cameroun coach, Broos: Our Experience Will Give Us The Edge Over Super Eagles

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

The Belgian coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun Hugo Broos has said his side will go into Friday’s World Cup Qualifying game against Nigeria better prepared with the experience garnered from winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title as well as participating at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia last July.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Broos claimed that playing against Chile and Germany in the Confederations Cup has mentally toughened his team and makes them even better than the team which won the AFCON in Gabon.

“We have a young team but it is one that’s been mentally toughened having played against some of the best teams in the world. Wining the AFCON also meant that we are much more experienced than the Nigerian team. Tomorrow (Friday) hopefully we can add our fighting spirit to our experience to overcome your team,” he said.

Broos however said he was not going to depend on being African champions to win because a lot had happened between the AFCON and now.

He said: “They’re two totally different competitions and the pressure now is different from then. But thankfully the players know what’s at stake and will make the right decisions in the game.”

Four points separate both teams and they are scheduled to play the reverse fixture on Monday at the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroun.