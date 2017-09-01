Echiejile: It’s Time To Take One Step Closer To Russia

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Elderson Echiejile is hopeful of an impressive outing with Nigeria who take on Cameroon today in matchday-three of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Echiejile who is expected to start the game, barring any last minute change at left-back in a four man defence which will also see returning Leon Balogun partner William Troost Ekong in the heart of defence and Shehu Abdulahi at right-back, says a win will put the Super Eagles a step closer in clinching the sole ticket of Group B.

Nigeria lead Group B with six points, four ahead of Cameroon and five points clear of Algeria and Zambia who meet on Saturday in Ndola.

The 29 year old wrote on his Instagram wall Friday morning: “Time to get one step closer to Russia. We have all trained very hard for the game and prayed for a beautiful outcome.”

The Sivassspor defender has scored three goals in 51 international appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut in 2010.

He was also part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where he made a cameo appearance, replacing Taye Taiwo in one game, but missed out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil on account of an injury.