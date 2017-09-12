Rohr Plots Super Eagles’ Game Plan With Zambia Videos

By David Meshioye:

Gernot Rohr has commenced close study of two Zambia’s Match footages ahead of Nigeria’s crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier against Chipolopolo’s in Uyo on October 7, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Super Eagles’ Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye told Completesortsnigeria.com that the former Burkina Faso coach is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Zambia are flattened like Cameroon at Goodwill Akpabio Stadium.

Towards this end, Rohr has began a closer study of Zambia-Algeria double-header videos, admitting that the two matches confirmed Chipolopolo’s resurgence in Group B.

” I can confidently tell you that Super Eagles coach is seriously busy with the two Zambia’s games footages,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

” Rohr has been studying the tapes with his backroom staff, with the aim of coming up with the right tactics for the game.

” All hands must be on deck, Zambia will not be taken lightly.”

Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points but would need an outright win over Zambia to guarantee her third straight World Cup qualification after matchday 5.

On the other hands, Zambia need to dig deep for a win in Uyo to take final group matches to the wire.