UCL: Conte Savours ‘Lots Of Goodies’ In Chelsea’s Win Vs Qarabag

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has expressed his satisfaction in his side’s 6-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan club Qarabag FK on matchday one of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

A brace from Michy Batshuayi, and a goal each from Pedro Rodriguez, Cesar Azpilicuerta, and new signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta, secured the emphatic win for Chelsea.

Reacting to the game, Conte singled out the duo of Zappacosta and Bakayoko for their outstanding contribution to the win.

“Davide Zappacosta played a really good game tonight but he must continue to work to improve,” Conte said in his post-match analysis.

“It was good for Bakayoko to score his first Chelsea goal too.

“I saw a lot of good things tonight.”

And on the possibility of Eden Hazard playing against Arsenal in the Premier League after being sidelined with injury, Conte said:”Patience is still very important.”

Chelsea’s next Champions League game is away on September 27 to Atletico Madrid who held AS Roma to a 0-0 draw in Italy.