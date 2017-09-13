Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has expressed his readiness ahead of Arsenal‘s Group H UEFA Europa League clash against Bundesliga club FC Cologne at the Emirates on Thursday.

Aside from Cologne, Arsenal will do battle against Bate Borisov and Red Star Belgrade in the group.

Iwobi missed Arsenal’s Premier League game against Liverpool and the Super Eagles’ double header 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifier against Cameroon due to injury.

The 21-year-old forward returned to Arsenal’s first team squad as an unused substitute in last weekend’s 3-0 EPL win against Bournemouth at the Emirates(Arsenal’s home turf).

And ahead of the visit of Cologne, Iwobi stated that he is set to return to action for the Gunners.

“Prepared For The @EuropaLeague ⚽️#17 #COYG ,” Iwobi tweeted on Wednesday with a picture of himself at training.