Ex-Super Eagle Nsofor To Make Cape Town City Debut This Week

Cape Town City official John Comitis has said that the chances of Obinna playing against Pirates are ’50/50′, but is adamant the former Super Eagles, West Ham and Inter Milan marksman will be available to feature against Polokwane.
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy revealed the role he played in getting the 30-year-old Nsofor to sign for the Cape Town club last week.
“Obinna is a good friend of mine. I’ve known him from his days in the Nigerian national team, when he used to be a strike partner for Obafemi Martins,” the former Bafana Bafana striker was quoted saying by IOL website.
“I came across him at West Ham. He was young then, and I took him under my wing as I was on the way out. We became friends and we’ve just kept in touch over the years.
“I recently learnt he was a free agent. If a player is in Europe, why would he want to come to South Africa?
“So it took a little persuasion when I asked him to play for us. To my surprise, he agreed and he came down. This is his way to get back into top-flight football, and why not with Cape Town City?”
