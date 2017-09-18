Ex-Super Eagle Nsofor To Make Cape Town City Debut This Week

Cape Town City FC are confident that newly acquired Nigerian striker Obinna Nsofor will make his first appearance for the club this week.

The Citizens are scheduled to take on Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, followed by a home match with Polokwane City on Friday evening.

Cape Town City official John Comitis has said that the chances of Obinna playing against Pirates are ’50/50′, but is adamant the former Super Eagles, West Ham and Inter Milan marksman will be available to feature against Polokwane.