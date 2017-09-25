FirstBank Celebrates Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week

: Promoting Random Acts of Kindness

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has initiated a whole week of celebrating its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) initiatives from September 25 – 29, 2017. The historical FirstBank CR&S week themed ‘Promoting Kindness; Putting You First’ would witness the culmination and consolidation of the Bank’s interventions in social responsibility, promoting random acts of kinds across communities in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and FirstBank subsidiaries in United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. The programme is a reflection of FirstBank’s brand promise to always put its customers first while it reinforces the Bank’s role in driving sustainable development in the communities where it operates.

The CR&S week is specially designed to reignite acts of kindness in our society and the events are tailored towards re-orientating the society along the right values; encouraging the citizenry to intentionally create positive impact in their immediate environment. One of the major highlights of the week has been dubbed the SPARK initiative – Staff Promoting Acts of Random Kindness. The week-long activities will see FirstBank’s employees give their time and resources to promote random acts of kindness within their communities, driving welfare through giving and visits to orphanage/less privileged homes and IDPs. The Bank would also hold career counseling sessions with secondary school students across the regions which would have staff coordinate impactful sessions that will inculcate financial literacy and inclusion in young students.

FirstBank’s CR&S Week is the first of its kind in the Financial Service industry in Nigeria and it would spotlight the Bank’s corporate citizenship interventions to drive positive impact across various communities all in one week. The Bank is encouraging people everywhere to step out of their comfort zones, perform a random act of kindness, post a picture and tag FirstBank on social media using the hash tag #FirstBankCRSWeek on Facebook – facebook.com/firstbankofnigeria; Twitter – @firstbankngr and Instagram – @firstbanknigeria

According to the Bank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the CRS week was mooted to stimulate a better society with random acts of kindness. “As an institution, we want to encourage the values of random kindness and we implore Nigerians and indeed everyone to go the extra mile to promote and celebrate kindness this week. Kindness does not have to be monetary but would always leave us with a better society we can all be proud of”, she enthused.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s premier and most valuable banking brand, and largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 12 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimized risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 – by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; and “Most Innovative Bank in Africa” in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2014. Recently, for the fifth consecutive time, the Bank clinched the “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” award by The Asian Banker. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications

www.firstbanknigeria.com

