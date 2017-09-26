Ever Since the Nigeria Football Federation entered into an agreement with sports wear manufacturer, Nike, as the kit sponsor of the Nigerian national football teams in 2015, it is evident it is rubbing off positively on the teams.

Founded on January 25, 1964, as Blue Ribbon Sports, the American multinational corporation officially became Nike, Inc. on May 30, 1971.

Since it came into existence, Nike has been engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and world wide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services.

And over the years, Nike has contributed to the successes of top athletes and nationals football teams. And one team that readily comes to mind is five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil.

It is imperative to note that Nike are no strangers when it comes to identifying with successful Nigerian national teams.

Enter Our Selfie Challenge: Complete Sports Selfie Challenge

Back in 1994 after Nike first took over as kit sponsors of the Nigerian national football teams, the Dream Team went on to create history as the first African team to win football gold when they achieved the feat at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Super Eagles also were successful when it came to the World Cup qualifiers as they qualified for both the France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002 FIFA World Cups.

Following the achievements of these teams in the past, bringing Nike on board again as the kit sponsor was a no brainer for the Nigeria Football Federation.

Since their second coming, the Nigerian nationals teams have not looked back as it has been one achievements to another.

Among the achievements are the Super Falcons winning the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the home-based Super Eagles qualifying for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), the U-23 Eagles winning bronze at Rio 2016 Olympics and the big one, the Super Eagles on the verge of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Without a doubt, the main reason why the teams are achieving is the uniqueness and quality features in the Nike jerseys worn by the teams.

Among the features of the jersey is the ventilation strip down the side and the exterior of the shirts and shorts, where it quickly evaporates.

Another interesting features of the jersey is the front and back panels of the shirt which increases airflow and facilitating enhanced movement.

And as part of Nike’s efforts in making sure fans are not left out, the jersey is made available both in and outside Nigeria.

Some of the locations where fans can purchase the jersey includes Novare Lekki Mall, Ikeja City Mall, Surulere Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall, Jabi Lake Mall, Ceddi Plaza, Port Harcourt Mall, and Marina Mall in Ghana.

Also the jersey comes at a reasonable price as it retails for N21,000. However, its presently on a discount till the Super Eagles match on the October 7th against Zambia, and it currently retails at N18,900 (10% discount).

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.