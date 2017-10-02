By James Agberebi: Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo was voted best boxer at the 12th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night 12, Independence Day Special at the National Stadium Lagos on Sunday, October 1 2017, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Eribo emerged best boxer of the night following his thrilling 12 rounds African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight title defense against Tanzanian boxer Ramadhan Shauri, winning via unanimous decision.

For his effort, Eribo became the first boxer at the GOtv Boxing Night to be awarded with the cash prize of N2.5 million. He also received the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy.

For the first time, cash prize was also awarded to the first and second runners-up, with Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi and Otto “Joe Boy” Joseph receiving N1m and N500,000 respectively.

Fijabi defended his West African light welterweight title after securing a unanimous point decision win against Ghana’s Ben Ankrah in their 10 rounds contest.

While in the Commonwealth Africa lightweight 10 rounds title bout, Joseph also scored a unanimous win against Malawi’s Israel Kammwamba.

In other bouts that took place on the night, Waidi “Skoro” Usman knocked out Juma Fundi of Tanzania in round four of their 10-round international featherweight challenge bout. Rilwan “Baby face” saw off Christmas “Tornado” Tonbraye via a round four technical knock out, Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi knocked out Akeem “AK” Adebayo in round five of their eight round national light heavyweight challenge bout, while Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu outpunched Samuel “Omo Daddy” Opaogun, flooring him in round five of their national lightweight challenge fight.

Meanwhile, 50 lucky fans won one GOtv decoder each following a raffle draw in between the bouts.

