By Johnny Edward In Uyo: 17 Super Eagles players have arrived the Ibom Le Meridian Hotel ahead of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdulahi, Mikel Agu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were the second batch of players who arrived later on Monday.

The early birds in camp on Monday were Oghenekaro Etebo, Anthony Nwakaeme, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, John Ogu, Elderson Echiejile and Dele Ajiboye.

Completesportnigeria.com also gathered that the two standby players, Aremu Afiz and Ifeanyi Ifeanyu, for the game are also in camp.

Expected later today (Tuesday) are Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Ola Aina, Daniel Akpeyi, Ogenyi Onazi, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Uche Agbo.

Nigeria lead Group B with ten points from four games, three ahead of Zambia.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.