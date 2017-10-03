Complete Sports Road To Russia Crew Land In Uyo For Super Eagles

By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo:

The Complete Sports crew, made up of six Completesportsnigeria.com and Complete Sports Studios reporters and cameramen, landed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday.

The team is in Uyo to cover the run-up to and the action during the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday.

The crew embarked on the road journey from Lagos on Monday morning and went through seven states and tens of cities to arrive in Uyo a day later.

Before stopping over in Owerri on Monday night to sleep over, the team had several stops on the way. The first stop was at a busy commercial motorcycle park in Ibafo, Ogun State where the bike men and their passengers enthusiastically predicted a victory for the Super Eagles.

Stops at Sagamu, Ogun State; Ore, Ogun State; Benin, Edo State; Asaba, Delta State; and Onitsha, Anambra State followed where the optimistic responses continued.

The crew of Completesportsnigeria.com’s Nurudeen Obalola, Johnny Edward and Ganiyu Yusuf and Complete Sports Studios’ Julius Ojeagbase (the man behind the wheels), Oluremi Olatunde and Bamidele Oshintuga then proceeded to Owerri, Imo State where they spent the night at The Real Hotel, by Aguiyi Ironsi Tunnel.

The Complete Sports Road To Russia crew then set out for Uyo for the rather strenuous second half of the journey where delays were caused by bad roads, especially along the Awaka stretch in Imo State, and countless military checkpoints.

The authentic Super Eagles jerseys, supplied by NIKE, which Julius, Bamidele and Oluremi wore, helped ease movement at the numerous stops as the soldiers waved us on and some even asked questions about the Zambia match.

The road became a little smoother from Umuahia in Abia State and the military checkpoints ceased from Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, about 45 minutes from Uyo.

The Complete Sports Road To Russia crew got into town and settled down in enough time to cover the Super Eagles’ first training session on Tuesday evening.

