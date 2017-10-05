Fourth Season Of MTN Fanz Championship Game Show Kicks Off

The football season is heating up around the world and fans of the beautiful game are in for exciting times.

16 teams paired with celebrity coaches will compete for four million naira and community projects worth one million naira in the 4th season of the MTN Fanz Championship Africa Game Show which kicks off this month.

The game show which is developed by Abelinis Limited and Ultima Studios in partnership with MTN will air every Saturday on TVC and NTA from October 7.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Abelinis Ltd, Abiodun Oshinibosi, “Fanz Championship Africa gives lovers of the game a medium to test their knowledge of the lifestyle, entertainment and business of football. Designed to engage and reward fans for their knowledge of leagues and tournaments worldwide, the show will give winners a chance to contribute to their community’s development.”

Speaking on the initiative, the General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN; Richard Iweanoge said “We are proud to be part of this project which will give young people an opportunity to connect with their passions and potentially contribute to their communities in meaningful ways.

“Sports, and football in particular has the ability to rally and unify people. It instils the values of hard work, fair play, team spirit and mutual respect, equipping players for long-term individual and team success.”

The Fanz Championship Game Show is the latest initiative involving MTN aimed at driving the development of sports in Nigeria. Earlier this year, the telecoms giant announced a partnership with the current English FA Cup holders, Arsenal Football club, which has continued to serve up thrilling activities for fans of the English Premiership.

