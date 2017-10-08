By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

KAA Gent forward, Moses Simon, says he is enjoying a feeling of pride from Super Eagles’ qualification for a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance at the expense of the Chipolopolo of Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Simon featured from the start in the nervy game the Super Eagles won 1-0 at the Nest of Champions, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Saturday. He was subbed off in the 66th minute by eventual goal scorer, Alex Iwobi.

Simon also praised the teeming Nigeria fans whose unflinching support greatly motivated the team.

“Proud to be part of this team,” Simon told Completesportsnigeria.com after the match.

“I can’t explain this. It’s like a miracle, and I’m happy and proud being a part of it.

“We did it, thanks to all our fans for the great support and prayers.”

