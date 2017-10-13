5 Ways To Decide Who Is The Best Football Player In The World

Football has always been a popular sport, with people all over the world paying to watch matches, buy memorabilia, play football online and watch media coverage. Teams are now paying multi-millions for players that they want on their teams, but how do they work out who are the best players in the world? Two players currently stand out against the others, and these are Messi and Ronaldo. These global superstars are huge names all over the world and are well known for their amazing football skills. Betting-sites.me.uk will tell you all about these two incredible players, and then you can decide for yourself which you think is the best.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the ways that the two can be compared.

Goals – One of the most obvious things to look at is how many goals they have scored for their teams over the years. Although this is not the only skill that a football player needs, it is, of course, one of the most important. For example, Messi scores a goal on average every 100 minutes and 18 seconds, whereas Ronaldo scored every 114 minutes and 28 seconds. That doesn’t necessarily mean he is the better football player though because when it comes to scoring goals, things like penalties and assists also need to be taken into consideration.

Accuracy – Accuracy can be measured in many different ways. With passing accuracy, both players rate about the same, however with shooting accuracy, Ronaldo tends to rate that little bit higher.

Discipline – How a player behaves when they are on the pitch is arguably almost as important as how they perform. If players are repeatedly getting red and yellow cards, then they are not going to be much good to the rest of their team. In their playing history, Ronaldo has received 9 red cards, where Messi has only got one, and Ronaldo has 97 yellow cards with Messi getting 48.

Fans – Football players have fans all over the world, and the demographics of these fans can have an impact on the popularity of a team as a whole. 87% of people worldwide know who Messi is which shows that he is extremely worldwide, however an incredible 92% of people worldwide know who Ronaldo is, showing that Ronaldo is slightly more famous, even if it is only slightly.

Earnings – Football players earn a lot of money, and their wage can show a lot about how successful they are as a player. The higher they earn, generally the more desirable they are. Currently, Messi has a weekly wage of £800,000 at his team of FC Barcelona, and Ronaldo has a weekly wage of £860,000 at his team of Real Madrid.

There are so many things to consider when it comes to deciding who the best football player is, and the facts at Batting Sites can help you to make that decision.

