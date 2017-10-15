Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu rose from the substitutes bench and scored two goals for his Belgian Jupiler League side KAA Gent who beat Waasland-Beveren 2 – 0 on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kalu was subbed on for Danijel Milicevic in the 66th minute, an he stole the show as super sub and match hero for the home side at the Ghelamco Arena. He scored in the 70th and 85th minute to ensure Gent bag the three points. He has thus scored three league goals this term.

His compatriot and Super Eagles star, Moses Simon was on from start to finish. He provided the assist for Kalu’s second goal

Nigerian midfielder, Anderson Esiti was also in action for Gent. He was subbed off for Thomas Matton in the 70th minute after being yellow-carded in the 50th minute of the game.

The win lifts KAA Gent to 11th position in the 16-team Belgian FIrst Division A table on nine points from 10 games.

In Israeli Premier League, John Ogu scored his first league goal of the season for Hapoel Beer-Sheva who spanked Hapoel Ra’anana 3-1 on Saturday.

It was Ogu’s fifth appearance of the campaign.

Ogu scored in the 87th minute of the encounter to hand his side another win in the league ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League home clash against Steaua Bucuresti. His compatriot Anthony Nwakeame also featured in the win.

In England, Victor Moses played for 38 minutes before copping an hamstring injury and was replaced by Davide Zappacosta in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss away at Crystal Palace.

Moses, a Super Eagles winger has made six starting appearances for Chelsea in the English Premier League this season.

At the Vicarage Road, Alex Iwobi made his fourth English Premier League start for Arsenal who lost 2-1 away to Watford.

In the English Championship, Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina made another starting berth for Hull City who forced Norwich to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Sone Aluko played for 72 minutes for Reading who defeated Leeds United by a lone goal at Elland Road.

In the German Bundesliga, Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Mainz who defeated Hamburg in a five goal thriller. Balogun has made only four Bundesliga appearance.

Efe Ambrose was in action for Hibernian who lost 1-0 to Aberdeen on Saturday. Ambrose has featured in all games for Hibernian this term.

In Switzerland, Stanley Amuzie played all 90 minutes for FC Lugano who lost 4-0 loss to FC Basel. It was Amuzie’s second league appearance for Lugano.

In Turkey, Imoh Ezekiel played for 17 minutes in Konyaspor’s 2-0 to Galatasaray on Saturday.

He replaced Moryke Fofana in the 73rd minute.

In Russia, Aaron Samuel was subbed off for Timur Zhamaletdinov in the 68th minute of CSKA Moscow 1-0 win away at FC Krasnodar.

