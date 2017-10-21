By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s men’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has qualified for the main draw in round 16 at Liebherr 2017 ITTF Men’s World Cup in Liège, Belgium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Aruna, 14 seed, booked his place in the main draw in round 16 on Friday after defeating Kanak Jha of the United States in his second group game 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.

Aruna had lost his first game of the group to Korea’s Lee Sangsu, nine seed, on Friday afternoon.

Aruna was beaten by Sangsu 11-8, 1-11, 7-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4, 12-10.

Players who finished in first and second positions in each of the four groups join the top eight rated players who gained direct entry to the main draw.

