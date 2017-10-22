By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria winger Moses Simon scored his first Belgian Jupiler League goal of the season for Gent who played a 1-1 draw with home side Kortrijk on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Simon who has made nine league appearances (11 in all competitions) opened scoring for Gent in the 60th minute before Herve Kage restored parity for Kortrijk 14 minutes later.

Simon’s compatriot, Anderson Esiti, was also handed his 10th start of the season and the was featured for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Thomas Matton, while Samuel Kalu replaced Yuya Kubo in the 64th minute of the draw. It was his eight league appearance for Gent this season and he has scored three goals.

In England, Wilfred Ndidi made his ninth start of the season for Leicester City who recorded their second win, defeating Swansea 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.The win was the Leicester City’s first under caretaker manager Michael Appleton.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in the game, but has made six appearances (two from the start and four as sub), while Ahmed Musa was missing from the matchday squad for the ninth consecutive game in the EPL. His only appearance was in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield United.

In the English Championship, Ola Aina made his 12th appearance for Hull City who defeated Barnsley by a lone goal. Aina has provided two assists so far.

Sone Aluko played for 66 minutes for Reading who suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Sheffield United. It was their fourth defeat of the season. Aluko’s goal drought extended to seven games in the Championship.

Chidozie Awaziem scored his first Ligue 1 goal of the season for Nantes in their 2-1 home win against Guingamp. Awaziem leaped higher that the Guingamp defence to head in the opener from a corner kick delivered by Leo Dubois ‎, who also made the assist for the second goal scored by Abdoulaye Toure four minutes from full time.

The 20 year old has been ever present for Nantes since making his debut for the team on the 6th of August against Lille, a game they lost 3-0.

In Portugal, Oghenekaro Etebo made his eight league appearance for Feirense who defeated Rio Ave by a lone goal. His compatriot, Dele Alampasu was not listed in the matchday squad.

In Turkey, Ogenyi Onazi returned to the starting lineup for Trabzonspor on Saturday, in their 1-0 away defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor who didn’t parade their Nigerian trio of Okechukwu Azubuike, Sincere Seth and Sunday Mba. It was Onazi’s fifth start of the campaign.

Also in Turkey, Aminu Umar made his ninth appearance for Osmanlispor FK who thrashed Karabukspor 3-0. Aminu has scored once in the league so far this season.

